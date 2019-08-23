Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Reaches $50.34 After 8.00% Down Move; Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sellers Increased By 6.06% Their Shorts

The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 1.80M shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $14.74B company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $46.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYFT worth $1.18B less.

Among 12 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Lyft has $9600 highest and $5700 lowest target. $75.46’s average target is 49.90% above currents $50.34 stock price. Lyft had 27 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Wedbush.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.74 billion. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their clients and employees.

