Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Contrasting side by side

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.67 N/A -6.35 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 85 12.62 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lyft Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Zendesk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lyft Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Lyft Inc. has a consensus price target of $74.36, and a 60.57% upside potential. Competitively Zendesk Inc. has a consensus price target of $95.5, with potential upside of 19.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than Zendesk Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zendesk Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.