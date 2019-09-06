Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Comparison side by side

Both Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 4.51 N/A -6.35 0.00 Shopify Inc. 276 33.10 N/A -0.68 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Shopify Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Lyft Inc. has an average target price of $74.13, and a 65.73% upside potential. Shopify Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $324.89 consensus target price and a -16.30% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than Shopify Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 77.9% of Shopify Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.43% of Shopify Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Shopify Inc. beats Lyft Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.