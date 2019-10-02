Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 48 0.00 194.47M -6.35 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 14 21.03 29.89M -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Lyft Inc. and OneSpan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 404,219,496.99% 0% 0% OneSpan Inc. 206,851,211.07% 1.5% 1.1%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, OneSpan Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. OneSpan Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Lyft Inc. and OneSpan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 2 14 2.88 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential is 85.52% at a $73.41 consensus target price. On the other hand, OneSpan Inc.’s potential upside is 36.65% and its consensus target price is $19.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than OneSpan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 68% of OneSpan Inc. shares. 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% are OneSpan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while OneSpan Inc. had bullish trend.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.