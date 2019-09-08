Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 4.48 N/A -6.35 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 519.97 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lyft Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and My Size Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.58% for Lyft Inc. with consensus price target of $74.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Lyft Inc. was less bearish than My Size Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Lyft Inc. beats My Size Inc.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.