Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Contrasting side by side

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 7.51 N/A -6.35 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 241.27

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Materialise NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Materialise NV 0.00% 3.4% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Lyft Inc. has an average price target of $74.5, and a 13.71% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Materialise NV is $19.5, which is potential -2.74% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Materialise NV, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and Materialise NV are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 20.7% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.24% are Materialise NV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97% Materialise NV -5.3% -9.52% -13.04% 7.42% 25.31% -24.11%

For the past year Materialise NV has weaker performance than Lyft Inc.

Summary

Materialise NV beats Lyft Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.