Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 6.44 N/A -6.35 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.34 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Instructure Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Instructure Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Lyft Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.46, while its potential upside is 34.32%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Instructure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Instructure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Instructure Inc.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.