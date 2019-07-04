Lyft Inc. (LYFT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Contrasting side by side

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 6.95 N/A -6.35 0.00 Appian Corporation 33 10.12 N/A -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Appian Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Analyst Ratings

Lyft Inc. and Appian Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Lyft Inc. is $74.5, with potential upside of 22.94%. Meanwhile, Appian Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential downside is -1.88%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than Appian Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Appian Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Appian Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats Appian Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.