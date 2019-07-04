Lydall (LDL) Holder Champlain Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Vision Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Electronic Arts Com (EA) as Market Valuation Declined

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66 million shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lydall Inc. (LDL) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 232,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lydall Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 56,893 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 49.96% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.23% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Chevy Chase has invested 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 0.08% or 11,858 shares. Westpac owns 190,250 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 48,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp holds 108,894 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Scopus Asset Management Limited Partnership has 1.32% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 445,000 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 6,942 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 2,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 80,900 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 2,262 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 5,734 shares to 16,672 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Bruzzo Chris, worth $1.23M on Monday, February 11. The insider Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LDL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 3.67% less from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 36,008 shares. Champlain Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.21% or 1.04M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc invested in 1,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Walthausen & Limited Com invested in 0.54% or 175,970 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) or 5,911 shares. Grace & White New York holds 1.38% or 248,329 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Aperio Ltd Llc invested in 22,690 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0% or 252,227 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 47 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Rice Hall James & Associate Lc owns 29,370 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) or 1,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).