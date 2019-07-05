Lydall Inc. (LDL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) compete against each other in the Auto Parts sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 23 0.42 N/A 1.64 12.49 Dana Incorporated 18 0.34 N/A 2.86 5.78

Table 1 highlights Lydall Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Dana Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Lydall Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Dana Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lydall Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

Lydall Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Dana Incorporated’s beta is 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lydall Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Dana Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dana Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Lydall Inc. and Dana Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dana Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67

Lydall Inc. has a 145.65% upside potential and an average target price of $48. Meanwhile, Dana Incorporated’s consensus target price is $22.33, while its potential upside is 16.18%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lydall Inc. is looking more favorable than Dana Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Lydall Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Dana Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Lydall Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, Dana Incorporated has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. -7.85% -19.55% -25.36% -17.18% -49.96% 1.13% Dana Incorporated -5.97% -18.33% -3.11% 15.92% -30.19% 21.28%

For the past year Lydall Inc. was less bullish than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats Dana Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.