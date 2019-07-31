Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Reaches $23.56 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 6. See Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $131.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $190 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $254 Maintain

The stock of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 15.89% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 70,245 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 49.96% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $413.03 million company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $25.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LDL worth $28.91M more.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $413.03 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 14.72 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold Lydall, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.54 million shares or 3.67% less from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,627 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. 2,471 were accumulated by Sei. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company reported 65,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walthausen & Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% or 175,970 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 72,716 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,522 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 70,605 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 975,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 53,177 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Blackrock stated it has 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 23,900 shares. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0% in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $864,670 activity. 2,500 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $285,725 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. Aryeh Jason had bought 202 shares worth $22,727.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The Company’s commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. It has a 2.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others.