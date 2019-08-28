Lydall Inc. (LDL) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Contrasting side by side

Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been rivals in the Auto Parts for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 22 0.40 N/A 1.64 14.36 Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.24 N/A 3.13 5.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Delphi Technologies PLC appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Lydall Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delphi Technologies PLC, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lydall Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

Lydall Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Delphi Technologies PLC which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lydall Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Delphi Technologies PLC 0 1 1 2.50

Delphi Technologies PLC on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 75.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 100% of Delphi Technologies PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Lydall Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Delphi Technologies PLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% Delphi Technologies PLC -4.34% -3.95% -13.4% 5.16% -58.52% 30.87%

For the past year Lydall Inc. has weaker performance than Delphi Technologies PLC

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.