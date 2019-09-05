Lvz Advisors Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Trimmed by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Shareholder Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $687,420 as Market Value Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 7.24% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 3.64 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.17M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $119.59 million for 15.71 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692. Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of stock. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Daiwa Secs owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,445 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.02% or 68,000 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 602 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 619,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foundation Res Mgmt owns 828,873 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 199 shares. Blair William Il owns 10,521 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Centre Asset Management Limited Company holds 1.76% or 248,630 shares. Argent Trust owns 10,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rr Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 1.48M shares or 4.82% of the stock.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares to 240,587 shares, valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.02M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 69,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co holds 86,631 shares. 72,406 were accumulated by Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.13% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.90M shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 16,724 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 31,055 shares. Dupont Management reported 151,516 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 24,076 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 1.67 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 19,030 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 3,253 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 758,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. 120 shares were bought by Chiodo Matthew, worth $2,510 on Friday, June 28. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock or 15 shares.