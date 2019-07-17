Lvz Advisors Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Lowered by $2.08 Million as Share Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased by $823,722 Its Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $367.8. About 1.42M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 317,985 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23 million for 14.77 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. On Friday, June 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 120 shares. The insider Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. On Friday, March 29 Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 711 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 344,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Smith Graham And Limited Partnership owns 298,390 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Bbt Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). West Coast Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 221,744 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0% or 68,208 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 508,613 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 1,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Australia-based Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 34,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 565,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Country Trust Financial Bank reported 1.01 million shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Company holds 2.66M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 45,671 shares.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,428 shares. 2,040 were accumulated by Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc. Apriem owns 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,042 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Serv stated it has 23,812 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 8,945 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 5,405 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 49,754 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 2,135 shares. Moreover, First American Commercial Bank has 0.83% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset accumulated 42,460 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department owns 7,614 shares. Kcm Inv Llc invested in 1.05% or 42,667 shares. Cannell Peter B And, a New York-based fund reported 3,050 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 36,114 shares to 295,140 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 43,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.80 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.