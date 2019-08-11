Lvz Advisors Position in Gentex (GNTX) Trimmed by $2.08 Million; Comcast (CMCSA) Position Has Lifted by First Financial Corp

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 774,515 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Major shareholder in Fox would back Comcast cash bid for Fox assets; 09/05/2018 – Ovation Partners With Comcast For 2018 Stand For The Arts Awards Initiative; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 08/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: President Trump intends to withdraw the United States from the landmark Iran nuclear accord, sources tell

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gp Ltd accumulated 201,647 shares. Lincoln Corp accumulated 19,158 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 878,656 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The United Kingdom-based Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 7.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Carnegie Asset Management Lc has 191,411 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. California-based Lederer Associate Counsel Ca has invested 1.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Assets Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 28,000 shares. 2,717 were reported by Oakworth Cap. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 111,810 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.1% or 691,398 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Td Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,274 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brighton Jones Lc reported 92,664 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34 million for 16.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,758 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 6.31M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 621,355 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 45,671 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Inc owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 19,884 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.64% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Creative Planning stated it has 31,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 632,257 shares. Moreover, Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt Ltd has 1.37% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 2,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management reported 149 shares. Amer has 1.94 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 494,128 shares.