Lvz Advisors Position in Gentex (GNTX) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Jvl Advisors Has Upped Its Encana (ECA) Holding

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 701,431 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.375. About 17.33M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.98M for 15.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Inc has 322,757 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Moreover, Foyston Gordon & Payne has 1.46% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Highstreet Asset Management holds 149 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Prns Llp has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 209,691 shares. Coastline Trust Communications accumulated 141,215 shares. Chemical Natl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 15,200 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru owns 2,896 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.73 million shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 233,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 800 are held by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Corp Mi. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 267,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv.