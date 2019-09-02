Lvz Advisors Lowered Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake; Zebra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its 3 M Co (MMM) Position

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 89.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Lvz Advisors Inc holds 1,130 shares with $234,000 value, down from 11,160 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.76 billion valuation. It closed at $26.6 lastly. It is down 19.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased 3 M Co (MMM) stake by 72.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,518 shares as 3 M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 1,734 shares with $360,000 value, down from 6,252 last quarter. 3 M Co now has $90.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 10.15% above currents $161.72 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 6. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Msg Networks Inc stake by 24,522 shares to 55,710 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) stake by 10,208 shares and now owns 24,595 shares. Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank & holds 0.15% or 6,483 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 147,473 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 12,682 shares. Pinnacle owns 47,613 shares. 2,106 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc. Milestone reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Patten Group Incorporated owns 17,013 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 1.54% or 108,667 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 1,435 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,218 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Panagora Asset Management reported 11,657 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has 0.21% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,073 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma holds 0.6% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 21,644 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. The insider Downing Steven R bought $12,499.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dana (DAN) Boosts Portfolio Via Acquisition of Nordresa – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 134,000 shares. Sei holds 572,372 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 9,724 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0% or 83 shares. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 88,935 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Cardinal Capital Mngmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Invesco Ltd reported 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Advisors Preferred Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 19,516 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Parsec Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 185,620 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 246,727 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 251,542 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.80M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc increased Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv stake by 33,200 shares to 55,764 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) stake by 15,855 shares and now owns 35,110 shares. Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) was raised too.