Lvz Advisors Holding in Gentex (GNTX) Has Lowered by $2.08 Million as Share Price Rose; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Cognios Capital Has Decreased Position by $2.65 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 66.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 15,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 23,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 19/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Licenses New Target to UCB Originating from its Proprietary Protein Discovery Platform; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 01/05/2018 – There are a lot of reasons Facebook wants to get virtual reality right. But one big one? Facebook paid more than $3 billion for Oculus, and has no doubt invested hundreds of millions more since it was acquired; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 11/04/2018 – The traders reveal if they “liked” or “disliked” $FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares to 73,509 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autoliv’s (ALV) Margins Under Pressure on Escalating Costs – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allison (ALSN) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CNH Industrial’s (CNHI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Gentex (GNTX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest holds 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 4,200 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,777 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 106,534 shares. Northstar Invest Limited reported 188,683 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Qci Asset Management reported 3,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 12,931 shares. Creative Planning holds 31,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 149,220 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Granite Investment Partners Limited Co has 42,520 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dupont Management Corp reported 151,516 shares. Asset Management One Co holds 0.01% or 65,500 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.90M shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares to 84,801 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Results: Still Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investors Betting Facebook’s Problems Are In The Past – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Capital Limited Co owns 1 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,144 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp holds 0.37% or 37,342 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hartline Inv holds 3,217 shares. Df Dent And Communications invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). M holds 0.68% or 17,677 shares in its portfolio. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested in 35,000 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs owns 53,833 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. 145,791 are owned by Ycg Llc. 148,240 are held by Montrusco Bolton Investments. 136,768 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management reported 466 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 2,450 shares.