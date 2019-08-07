Lvz Advisors Holding in Gentex (GNTX) Has Cut by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $2.52 Million

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 506,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 30,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 148,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 179,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 2.04 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 05/03/2018 – Digital control meets intelligent analog to streamline design; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2021 NOTES AT 3.922%; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/07: (CBM) (RYTM) (GH) Higher; (INGN) (PBPB) (NEWR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Microchip Technology (MCHP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset reported 3,457 shares. Principal Finance Inc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Piedmont Advsr Inc reported 0.07% stake. Old National Bank In holds 34,347 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 256,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Stevens Capital Management LP has invested 0.48% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sheets Smith Wealth reported 45,896 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth reported 2,916 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 729 were accumulated by Washington Tru Commercial Bank. Valley National Advisers owns 250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Numerixs Investment. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 9,900 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R had sold 3,585 shares worth $326,860.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 25,409 shares to 161,888 shares, valued at $12.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 48,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested 0.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Principal Financial Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.16 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 1.05M shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 106,800 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company owns 161,528 shares. Bokf Na holds 24,557 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Moore & Company has invested 0.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 54,400 shares. West Coast Finance Limited Liability has invested 1.08% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 1.55% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 4.26M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Ptnrs reported 3.72M shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 18,300 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 100,013 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 214,980 are owned by Aperio Ltd Liability.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. 711 shares valued at $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. Shares for $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.37M for 16.14 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gentex Stock Rose 11.4% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 60,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).