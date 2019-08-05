Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario (OMAB) by 603.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 61,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The hedge fund held 71,628 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 10,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3,769 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.63. About 128,393 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34M for 15.85 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Downing Steven R. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 210,755 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 19,884 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 233,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 400,600 were reported by Natixis. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 42,520 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 4,200 shares. Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.1% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hartline Investment stated it has 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Invesco holds 0.02% or 3.20M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 151,516 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 178,705 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sub V by 217,956 shares to 674,924 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 39,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,071 shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.