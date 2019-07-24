Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Gentex (GNTX) Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Logmein (LOGM) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increased Holding

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 453,113 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 1.33 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv by 33,200 shares to 55,764 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C. 15 shares were bought by Boehm Neil, worth $314. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares to 71,520 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.