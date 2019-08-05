Lvz Advisors Has Cut Its Gentex (GNTX) Holding; Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Shorts Increased By 1.45%

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased Gentex Corp (GNTX) stake by 89.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as Gentex Corp (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Lvz Advisors Inc holds 1,130 shares with $234,000 value, down from 11,160 last quarter. Gentex Corp now has $6.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 129,193 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) had an increase of 1.45% in short interest. ELAN’s SI was 13.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.45% from 13.41M shares previously. With 3.24M avg volume, 4 days are for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s short sellers to cover ELAN’s short positions. The SI to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s float is 3.73%. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 86,787 shares traded. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Elanco Animal Health had 4 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, makes, and markets products for companion and food animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.94 billion. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It has a 237.08 P/E ratio. The firm caters to veterinarians and food producers of countries in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 22,147 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 100,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Montana-based Da Davidson Company has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 29,638 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mackenzie Fincl reported 29,968 shares. 38,500 were reported by Catalyst Advisors Limited Liability. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs reported 0.14% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 442,016 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 6.31 million shares. Bartlett Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 3,800 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 39,810 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. 120 shares valued at $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. 711 shares were bought by Ryan Scott P, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.36 million for 15.84 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lvz Advisors Inc increased First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi stake by 288,540 shares to 699,952 valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) stake by 60,572 shares and now owns 73,509 shares. Northern Lts Fd Tr Iv was raised too.