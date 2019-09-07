Lvz Advisors Decreased Position in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million; Verizon (VZ) Holding Has Raised by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 1.32M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Nash Kevin C bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. 120 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.