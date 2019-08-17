Lvw Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $359,658; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Stake

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 19,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Elanco Animal Health, a Division of Eli Lilly, Named Christopher Jensen as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSIS…; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,935 shares to 95,295 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares to 119,265 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,369 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97M.