Lvw Advisors Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Lifted by $457,239 as Shares Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 139,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 146,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63 million, down from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 6.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 241.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 2,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,736 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 1,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.5. About 1.18M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Where’d the boss go to school? Check the alma maters of some of Minnesota’s top CEOs – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 81,691 shares to 20,742 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,179 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story & Son Ltd accumulated 39,062 shares. Monarch Capital Management invested in 1.63% or 26,257 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co stated it has 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 79,915 shares. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 5,186 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Private Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,752 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Girard Partners holds 0.26% or 8,479 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.38% or 399,036 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 98,981 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cambridge stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). United Asset Strategies, New York-based fund reported 1,675 shares. Aristotle Management accumulated 9,984 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Middleton And Ma stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,715 shares to 13,715 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (Call) (NYSE:AXP) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,485 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Asset One Co Limited has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.22M shares. 281,224 are held by Madison Inv Holding. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,518 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Hanseatic Management Serv has invested 6.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Mngmt owns 336,675 shares. 177,711 were accumulated by Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd. Nicholas Inv Partners Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% or 38,497 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 76,324 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Monroe Bancshares And Trust Mi accumulated 0.85% or 18,955 shares. Clark Group Inc owns 512,008 shares. Moreover, Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 2.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,339 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg holds 11,620 shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv reported 76,100 shares stake. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 1.52 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.