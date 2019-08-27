Lvw Advisors Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $479,760; Lathrop Investment Management Has Boosted Its Kinder Morgan P (KMI) Holding by $948,900

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 58,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 6.47M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS ARE STILL A GREAT INVESTMENT IN TERMS OF RETURN ON TANGIBLE NET ASSETS

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (KMI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 47,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 565,452 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, up from 518,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc P for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 3.31M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet premiers on pipeline strife; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 22.80 million were accumulated by Harvest Fund Limited Liability Company. Claar Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 580 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 99,805 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5,732 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). West Oak Cap Limited Com has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 9.68 million shares. Moreover, Dubuque State Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2,235 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Johnson Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,814 shares to 125,872 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,895 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Point Trust Financial Services N A holds 7,186 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co reported 0.23% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa owns 24,425 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. America First Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Citizens Northern reported 52,908 shares stake. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 35.02 million shares. Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 83,070 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 24,446 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3,039 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc owns 3,018 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 82.22M shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 945,325 shares.

