Lvw Advisors Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake by $452,448 as Market Value Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 146,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.23. About 1.92M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – APPOINTS JOHN TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 15/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF AVEXIS,; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS NET SALES GREW 4%; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB: RESULTS DON’T IMPACT OTHER ONGOING OFATUMUMAB STUDIES; 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 62,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,340 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 604 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Services Lc has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Annex Advisory Services has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership holds 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 197,074 shares. 34,200 were reported by Quantitative Management Ltd Llc. 2,956 were accumulated by Beech Hill Advsr Inc. Agf Invests stated it has 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm accumulated 2.11% or 4,945 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,216 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 1.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,409 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd has invested 3.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division owns 2,396 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Reliant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,039 shares. 338 are owned by Janney Management Limited Co.

