Lvw Advisors Increased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $343,540 as Share Value Declined; Winch Advisory Services Holding in Baidu Adr (BIDU) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr (BIDU) by 19023.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 16,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.64 million shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: REAL ISSUES W/ AMAZON, NOT THE ONES TRUMP GOING AFTER; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go’s store has no cashiers – and customers seem to love it so far; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES OPERATING INCOME $1,400 MLN VS $890 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Can Still Win in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oppenheimer’s Dubious Baidu Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks That Look Like Death – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,933 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG).

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 34,361 shares to 139,841 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 50,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,597 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).