Lvw Advisors Holds Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Csx (CSX) Shares Declined, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut by $460,280 Its Stake

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71 million shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Its Biggest Delivery Yet — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.85 million shares traded or 60.90% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYA) by 9,576 shares to 12,244 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,669 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar holds 1.03% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4,768 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank reported 10,490 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,500 shares. 97,646 are owned by Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 1,505 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Community Bankshares Na reported 110 shares stake. Meyer Handelman Communication reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 267,072 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc reported 58,227 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. 2,781 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 1.06% or 915,144 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 107,970 shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. Churchill Corp holds 0.46% or 9,633 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.