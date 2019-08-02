Lvw Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $343,540; Shares Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Share Price Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $418,342

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 4,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.47 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.9. About 9.37M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 05/04/2018 – A strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank sees positive news ahead for equity investors, despite growing fears in the investment community that major indexes may have topped out; 10/04/2018 – SAGE CANCELS FROM JPMORGAN MEETING IN NAPA DUE TO LOGISTICS; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 08/03/2018 – “The equity market has some way to go for the next year to two,” said J.P. Morgan’s Daniel Pinto. “But then, if there is a correction, it could be a deep correction.”; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Fall 30% This Year, JP Morgan Leads; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $36.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.96. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.94% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears Holdings is taking its relationship with Amazon one step further by working with the e-commerce giant to deliver and install car tires; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,291 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $146.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 66,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNGY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 58,788 shares to 68,403 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (DVYA) by 9,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,244 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.