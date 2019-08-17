Lvw Advisors Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $359,658 as Share Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co Inc

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 135,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 243,623 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35M, up from 108,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 86,956 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 3.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Company holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,879 shares. Gm Advisory Group has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 355,653 shares. Toth Advisory stated it has 91,502 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,158 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% or 4.51 million shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.97M shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 221,881 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 56,401 shares. 2.18M are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding. Firsthand Mgmt owns 100,000 shares or 4.4% of their US portfolio. Schaller Investment Group Inc invested in 0.34% or 3,850 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,995 shares to 68,602 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More important recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance”, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98,305 shares to 33,345 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 184,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,810 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,528 are owned by Arvest Comml Bank Division. Essex Fincl Services Inc holds 49,550 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.6% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). M&R Management accumulated 29,321 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 54,991 shares. 2.27 million are owned by Cibc Markets. Focused Wealth Management has 5,445 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has 11,791 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 7,214 shares. Reliant Invest Lc owns 6,586 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 358,976 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 6,010 shares. Df Dent Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 146,488 shares. 113,020 are owned by First Amer Natl Bank.