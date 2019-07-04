Lvw Advisors Has Lifted Diageo P L C (DEO) Stake By $353,710; Bokf Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Bokf decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bokf sold 9,078 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Bokf holds 705,221 shares with $38.08M value, down from 714,299 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Lvw Advisors Llc increased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 53.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvw Advisors Llc acquired 2,170 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Lvw Advisors Llc holds 6,232 shares with $1.02M value, up from 4,062 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $104.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.53. About 147,288 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

Bokf increased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 4,232 shares to 122,261 valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 18,051 shares and now owns 182,981 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.83 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Cap Management Ltd owns 179,305 shares. Stonebridge Mgmt reported 3.85% stake. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Strum Towne Inc holds 0.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 6,367 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 204,136 shares. Moreover, Cardinal has 2.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 415,980 shares. Oarsman reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Diligent Investors Limited Co invested in 1.05% or 34,125 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,880 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Hourglass Cap Lc has 4.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 268,337 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 1.41% or 325,464 shares. Janney Mngmt reported 586,166 shares stake. Roanoke Asset Corporation has 64,843 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.82% or 63,908 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $62 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 7,423 shares to 102,433 valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,437 shares and now owns 2,855 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

