Lvw Advisors Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $343,540; Nomura Holdings Has Upped Zayo Group Holdings (Call) (ZAYO) Position By $1.25 Million

Lvw Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvw Advisors Llc acquired 193 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Lvw Advisors Llc holds 1,245 shares with $2.22 million value, up from 1,052 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $905.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $25.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1830. About 868,017 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s Advertising Beast Won’t Badly Bite Facebook, Google — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 02/05/2018 – Aol, which is under the Oath group, already uses Amazon Web Services

Nomura Holdings Inc increased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (Call) (ZAYO) stake by 63.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nomura Holdings Inc acquired 44,580 shares as Zayo Group Holdings Inc (Call) (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Nomura Holdings Inc holds 115,100 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 70,520 last quarter. Zayo Group Holdings Inc (Call) now has $7.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 199,699 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 15 report. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 4.

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 23,425 shares to 226,539 valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,395 shares and now owns 36,669 shares. Ishares Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 715 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Lc. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 442 shares. 13,232 are owned by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv holds 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,699 shares. Cap Intl Ltd Ca owns 10,929 shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 269,223 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 11,305 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Ltd Company holds 20,113 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc reported 168 shares stake. 496,958 are owned by Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company. 886,554 were reported by Principal Fin Gp Inc. 4,000 are held by Shanda Asset. Federated Pa holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 194,545 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc stated it has 13,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 58,656 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 26,452 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 180 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 18,215 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Asset One Company Limited has 213,529 shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 638,689 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.02% or 174,111 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Daiwa Secs Group Inc stated it has 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Among 2 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 5 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 11.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bo (TLT) stake by 1.78 million shares to 25,002 valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) stake by 169,700 shares and now owns 65,000 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.