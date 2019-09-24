Lvw Advisors Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $346,824; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 706,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.27M, down from 5.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nmi Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 261,826 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 12/03/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 6.99 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS) by 354,000 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (Prn) by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold NMIH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 58.83 million shares or 0.43% less from 59.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 151,582 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability Co owns 2,009 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory reported 14,242 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 20,548 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Alliancebernstein LP owns 410,272 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 423,232 shares. Northern stated it has 886,202 shares. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De accumulated 0.03% or 15,545 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 389,413 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) or 129,812 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd invested 0.29% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Thompson Inv Mngmt has 11,845 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.84% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 121,198 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $40.65M for 11.37 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.69% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.