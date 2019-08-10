Lvw Advisors Has Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $522,633; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Upped Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 57,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 48,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 7,423 shares to 102,433 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Like How Cronos Group Is Spending Altria’s Money (So Far) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Smokeless Products Expected To Be The Key Driver In Altria’s Near-Term Revenue And Earnings Growth – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

