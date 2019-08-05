Lvw Advisors Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Indus Capital Partners Boosted Its Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) stake by 108.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 26,000 shares as Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 50,000 shares with $951,000 value, up from 24,000 last quarter. Embraer S A (Call) now has $3.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 493,948 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 03/04/2018 – EMBRAER: U.S. JUDGE ACCEPTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 08/03/2018 – CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL WITH SINGAPORE BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lvw Advisors Llc holds 42,271 shares with $4.99M value, down from 45,345 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 20.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 44,956 shares to 179,434 valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Secoo Hldg Ltd stake by 188,547 shares and now owns 868,688 shares. Best Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.