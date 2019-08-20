Lvw Advisors Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $491,744 as Valuation Declined; Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Its Position by $3.33 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 67 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 29,768 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 billion, up from 29,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 53,583 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 15/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY SIGNS DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH MOUSER ELECTRONICS; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q EPS $1.16; 30/04/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34, EST. $1.32; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Advanced Energy 1Q Net $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC – ANNOUNCED A NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH SAGER ELECTRONICS, INC

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 17.50M shares. Principal Financial Gp holds 0.24% or 2.93M shares. 775 are owned by Vestor Limited Liability Company. Schnieders Ltd Liability reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Planning holds 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 25,296 shares. 83,206 were accumulated by Bollard Gru Ltd Liability. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 13,329 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Llc invested in 1.66% or 64,487 shares. Chase Inv Counsel has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendershot Invs has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, M&R Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,661 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 8,909 are held by Schmidt P J Inv Management. National Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Bb&T invested in 0.33% or 212,077 shares.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,289 shares to 7,319 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,271 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 15,859 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 144,064 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 6,513 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 4,201 shares. Zebra Management has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 14,906 shares. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 83,880 shares. Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Arrowstreet Capital LP invested in 0.02% or 144,962 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 1,476 shares to 23,025 shares, valued at $1.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Jersey Finance Ltd (Prn) by 3.90M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Npv (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Advanced Energy Acquires Electrostatic Business From Monroe Electronics – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 174% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Energy to Take Part in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.