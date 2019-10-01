Lvw Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $572,760 as Market Value Declined; Loews Has Raised Stake in Wabtec (WAB) as Share Price Rose

Loews Corp increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 6,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 22,861 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 16,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 1.30M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 20/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2,902 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $500,000, down from 6,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 259,257 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 51,392 shares to 390,585 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 103,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19B was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamos Gold Inc New by 62,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

