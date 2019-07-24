Lvw Advisors Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $359,658 as Stock Rose; Stanley Capital Management Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB)

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 13.07M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $203.72. About 17.67 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Whistle-Blower Decries Facebook Non-Answers; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC; 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook: Users Are Sticking Around — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Updates Facebook Investors About the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Investors of the May 21, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WINS DELAY OF CLASS-ACTION TRIAL THAT WAS SET FOR JULY; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Addison has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Apriem Advisors holds 0.23% or 5,152 shares in its portfolio. Field And Main National Bank & Trust has 6,580 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,910 shares. Hills State Bank And holds 0.36% or 8,046 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,810 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) invested in 0.34% or 221,995 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Proshare Advisors Limited Co reported 1.77M shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. 12,350 were reported by Skylands Capital Ltd. Ww Asset Incorporated owns 157,476 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 9,112 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 71,568 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Courage Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Already a 2019 Gainer, Nvidia Stock Could Skyrocket if This Happens – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Com reported 2.7% stake. Moreover, Gw Henssler And Ltd has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,125 shares. Gibraltar Management invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bouchey Financial Limited has 7,084 shares. 107,685 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. Rench Wealth holds 4.13% or 53,477 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 955,971 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 104,079 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Sandler Capital holds 2.02% or 220,479 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Inc Llc reported 1.66% stake. Field & Main Bancshares owns 13,750 shares. Noesis Mangement holds 12,839 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 4,073 shares. Girard Prtn invested in 2.76% or 125,652 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 383,765 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday’s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDC) by 10,607 shares to 62,213 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).