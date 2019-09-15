Lvw Advisors Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $674,514; Girard Partners LTD Increased Position in Adobe Com (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 69,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81M, down from 82,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 10,510 shares to 29,149 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Etf by 62,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,255 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 48,413 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.99M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset invested in 20,160 shares or 4.41% of the stock. 42,801 are held by Allstate. Cibc National Bank Usa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.94% or 5,400 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Management has invested 0.98% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northstar Asset Mngmt holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,800 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 106,569 shares. 1.83 million are owned by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 19,214 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,351 shares. 517,596 are owned by Citigroup Inc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 103,406 shares to 261,273 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 16,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 3.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability accumulated 18,110 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt invested in 4.36% or 280,756 shares. Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 61,944 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Investment Counsel Inc owns 4.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 217,906 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 923,691 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Co (Wy) accumulated 1,064 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 553,779 shares. Epoch Inv holds 3.02M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 56.56 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.