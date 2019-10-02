Lvm Capital Management LTD Upped Its Raytheon (RTN) Holding by $722,102; Stock Value Rose; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Ycg Decreased Its Stake by $302,673

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 2.03M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,174 shares as the company's stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 52,370 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.11M, up from 48,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $191.22. About 2.02M shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 117,058 shares to 624,270 shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,179 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corp reported 620,542 shares stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0.61% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 586,057 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 30,511 were reported by Bahl & Gaynor. Bb&T reported 0.34% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% or 26 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 4,560 shares. 24,520 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Wms Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 7,221 shares. American Trust Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 3,316 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 3,195 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 6,960 shares. Kepos LP holds 0.13% or 17,221 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company reported 1.7% stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 13,943 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.92 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Retail Bank invested in 0% or 602 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 44,016 shares. 17,825 are held by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). 156,026 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Addison Communication reported 1,699 shares. The California-based Everett Harris & Co Ca has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Allstate reported 27,938 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Limited Company has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department reported 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Zeke Capital Limited has 5,458 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).