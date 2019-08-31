Lvm Capital Management LTD Trimmed Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stake By $914,640; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Had 2 Bulls

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 29.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 24,720 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 58,360 shares with $2.20 million value, down from 83,080 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 448,000 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 10.72% above currents $46.57 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Monday, April 1 to “Market Perform”. See Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $48.5000 New Target: $47.5000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $55 New Target: $51 Maintain

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $111.73M for 8.97 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn reported 47,831 shares stake. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.09% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 278,265 shares. Founders Financial Secs Lc stated it has 0.19% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 10,316 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 94,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 40,172 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 5,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 194,251 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. 960,083 are owned by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs holds 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 96,472 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $201.99 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EPS $1.12, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.06; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F