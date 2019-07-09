Lvm Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stake by $572,778; Valuation Declined; Pacad Investment LTD Has Raised Its Public Storage (PSA) Stake by $348,800

Pacad Investment Ltd increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 533.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $247.38. About 410,367 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 31,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 689,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 963,194 shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 36.02% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7,249 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Thereâ€™s a Reason Analysts Donâ€™t Like Public Storage – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium receives Groupe PSA Supplier Award in the â€œCorporate Social Responsibilityâ€ category – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces Management Changes – Business Wire” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Public Storage: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Self Storage Performance Scoreboard For 2018: How Did Your REIT Measure Up, And Who Came Out On Top? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 14, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 9,825 shares to 91,335 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Us Quality Div Grow (DGRW).

More notable recent Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.5% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on February 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Healthcare Stocks Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should You Still Buy This 6.9%-Yielding Hospital REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

