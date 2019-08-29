Lvm Capital Management LTD Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Benedict Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding by $316,928

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 24,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 58,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 83,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 691,812 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $126.87. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.01% or 8,005 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 37,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Capital Lc reported 6,851 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Price T Rowe Md holds 27,493 shares. 494,507 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Channing Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Vanguard Gru stated it has 11.94M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc owns 13,494 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 115,381 were reported by Cambiar Invsts. 360,257 were accumulated by Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. The New York-based Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 847,697 were reported by Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.82 million for 8.77 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Appointment of Mark T. Yung as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PACW Blood In The Water Signals Sharks To Feed – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2017. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PacWest Bancorp and El Dorado Savings Bank Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 12,906 shares to 99,701 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf by 24,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).