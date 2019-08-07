Lvm Capital Management LTD Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 25,925 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 381,921 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62M, down from 395,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 489,618 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah reported 29,595 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd holds 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,790 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 598,251 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,048 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Piershale reported 0.2% stake. Colony Gp Limited Liability reported 614,929 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Pa accumulated 877,365 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca has 1.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 33,270 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel accumulated 523,085 shares. Beacon Fin Group Inc stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp, Kentucky-based fund reported 616,500 shares. Wagner Bowman holds 0.82% or 63,908 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Ptnrs Inc invested 4.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.27 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,000 shares to 78,400 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.