Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised Walt Disney (DIS) Position; As Raytheon (RTN) Stock Price Rose, Wesbanco Bank Lowered Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,765 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 90,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 16,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 88,407 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 104,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (IVV) by 3,898 shares to 21,678 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Cominc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Materials Inc (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 24,720 shares to 58,360 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.