Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position by $399,162; Shares Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding Lifted by Group One Trading Lp

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 240.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 17,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 24,725 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 7,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 582,454 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78M, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.50M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares to 60,266 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 112,856 shares. 17,713 were accumulated by One Trading L P. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Company accumulated 970 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 80,200 shares. Bb&T holds 384,340 shares. Corbyn Inc Md accumulated 140,115 shares or 4.09% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Washington Trust holds 96,682 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 6,625 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stanley accumulated 11,208 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Heartland Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,940 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru owns 221 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dana Investment Advisors invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 283 shares. Central Natl Bank And invested in 1.01% or 63,127 shares.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Berry Global Group’s Shares Plunged 18.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 134,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 256,741 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.48 million shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Invesco reported 1.19M shares. Voya Inv Ltd reported 314,532 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt holds 9,385 shares. Prudential holds 12,410 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Personal Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 138 shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 186,621 shares. Fiera reported 920,479 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 124,472 shares. 1,606 are held by Fmr Ltd. 689,344 are held by Lord Abbett & Ltd Llc.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (Call) by 38,900 shares to 12,600 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Put) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Put).