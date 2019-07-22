Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holding By $399,162; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI) Sentiment Is 1.43

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 20 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.70 million shares, down from 6.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 14 New Position: 6.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 5.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd acquired 5,622 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s stock rose 10.05%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 109,366 shares with $7.78 million value, up from 103,744 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $26.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 2.40 million shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS

More notable recent Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2007-2018 DGI Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund – Actual Performance Over 11 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2018.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 70,414 shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) has risen 0.89% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $351.09 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 936,260 shares. Private Management Group Inc owns 912,281 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 257,855 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 34,687 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,051 shares to 199,301 valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 24,720 shares and now owns 58,360 shares. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A has 487 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 496,900 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Narwhal Cap Management has 15,859 shares. Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 51,926 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Franklin Inc has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,909 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 13,290 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 287,526 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 5,057 are owned by Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited reported 8,072 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 15,100 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).