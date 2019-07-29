Lvm Capital Management LTD Raised By $883,375 Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Shorts at MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MIOFF) Lowered By 46%

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased Home Depot (HD) stake by 11.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lvm Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,625 shares as Home Depot (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Lvm Capital Management Ltd holds 43,636 shares with $8.37M value, up from 39,011 last quarter. Home Depot now has $238.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

MILBON CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MIOFF) had a decrease of 46% in short interest. MIOFF’s SI was 41,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 46% from 76,300 shares previously. It closed at $48.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Milbon Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells hair care products for salons in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers hair coloring, hair styling, and permanent wave products, as well as shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, scalp lotions, tools for permanents, etc. It currently has negative earnings. It also exports its products.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,051 shares to 199,301 valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 14,013 shares and now owns 381,921 shares. Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) was reduced too.

