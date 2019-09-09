Lvm Capital Management LTD Position in Raytheon (RTN) Boosted by $861,770; As Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Stock Price Rose, Axiom International Investors Lifted Stake by $62.76 Million

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 17433.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 784,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 789,014 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.60M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $100.63. About 282,179 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela Isolation Deepens as Copa Flights Suspended in Spat; 24/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 15.3% :CPA US; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – CASM EXCLUDING FUEL COSTS INCREASED 1.1% FROM 6.2 CENTS IN 1Q17 TO 6.3 CENTS IN 1Q18; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, up from 43,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.41. About 1.20 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.26M shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $21.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 21,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,752 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

More notable recent Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copa Holdings declares $0.65 dividend – Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copa Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Copa Holdings SA (CPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.